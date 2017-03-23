Keep Hoxie-Hoxie Committee shifts focus to city improvement

Talks about consolidation between Hoxie and Walnut Ridge have ended for now after Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said it’s not the right time to consolidate.

Hoxie Mayor Lanny Tinker said Thursday he finally agrees with Snapp but thinks the discussion brought up some important issues for the city of Hoxie.

“I want to get past all of that now and bring our communities together,” Tinker said. “We are in agreement that there are some things that we as two separate, independent communities can continue to do as we have in the past.”

So, the newly established Keep Hoxie-Hoxie Committee is not going away. Instead, its goal has shifted to beautifying and improving the town.

“There’s just been a renewed importance for pride in the community and so we’re going to continue to do that,” Tinker said.

He said they listened to what their citizens said during the talks about consolidating and the committee will be looking at those issues and trying to make some changes.

“When the consolidation issues were being discussed, there were some weaknesses that we had,” Tinker said. “We want to address some of those, so that committee will continue on with just a different focus for us to learn as a city those things that our citizens thought were weaknesses.

Tinker said the group may organize cleanup events in the future where citizens can help improve the town’s appearance.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android