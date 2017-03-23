City hopes to lead citizens in cleanup efforts

The Hoxie City Council recently passed a new maintenance code ordinance, and now the city is hoping to lead its citizens by example.

Mayor Lanny Tinker said he is making sure the city’s property looks good before they starting citing property owners.

“We’ve been painting, cleaning, waxing floors, trying to make our appearance look better,” Tinker said.

Tinker said his expectation for city staff members is they do a better job maintaining the town’s image so citizens have confidence they are being as effective and efficient for them as the can.

“We can’t ask people to clean up their properties if we haven’t, if we’re not taking care of our own,” Tinker said. “So, lead by example is the theme I will set for the city employees for the rest of the year and for years to come.”

Tinker said a lot of issues came up during the discussion about consolidation with Walnut Ridge, and now he plans to listen to what citizens are saying and try to beautify the town.

“We hope that the renewal of the spirit of the citizens of Hoxie who want to see some improvement, that they come together and they take care of their property,” Tinker said.

With that in mind, the Keep Hoxie-Hoxie committee will continue to meet despite the consolidation talks ending. Their goal now has shifted to city improvement, though.

