AGFC makes hunting license change

As the weather continues to get warmer, hunters and fishermen are heading out for game.

But, there are some changes they need to be aware of before they go.

According to Keith Stephens, chief of communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, hunters and fishermen are going to see an upgraded change in presenting their I.D.

Stephens said the long tag-laden receipt they normally receive as proof-of license is changing.

He said AGFC is switching from paper to digital.

"The license is very long," Stephens said. "It has a lot of tags on it when you unfold it. It's like unfolding the old papers that you use to do your taxes and things like that on. So, we wanted to try to make it more convenient for anglers and hunters."

Stephens said the app is being created by a company called S3.

All licenses and permits sold by AGFC will be available this hunting season as a downloadable file.

"Just about everybody has a smartphone now," Stephens said. "And it just makes sense to be able to put your license and your tags on your phone, where you don't have to carry the paper license anymore."

However, he said the digital version is not required. He said you have an option to install it on your phone; or simply print it out and carry a paper copy.

But, Stephens recommends all hunters and fishermen to switch over to the digital app for a safety backup.

AGFC plans to launch their new app on April 1.

