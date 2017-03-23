Organization to get hands dirty for the elderly

Pay it Forward Paragould is starting a new project where they will dedicate their time to serving the elderly population through yard services.

According to Penny Gray with the organization, this all started after they received several calls of inquiry.

“This all started because we had people reach out to us on our Facebook page saying they had an elderly neighbor or that they knew someone who is not physically able to clean their yards up and if we could help,” said Gray.

Gray said when they made a post on their page about the concern, in the first few hours, they had several people step up wanting to volunteer.

“We have also teamed up with the First Church of God youth group so once we all get together, we will pick up limbs and leaves and mow the grass,” said Gray. “Anything we can do to help them because no matter who you are, everyone wants to keep their yards neat.”

Gray said they are not following any specific criteria with this project.

“We are just looking at anyone who needs the help,” said Gray. “Whether it be a Saturday or after work, or ‘I've only got 30 minutes can I go help them,’” said Gray. “We'll take what we can get but you know even that 30 minutes can help a lot so if they need it, we'll be there.”

If you need help with your yard or would like to volunteer for the organization on this project, Gray said the best way to reach them is through their Facebook page or at any one of their drop-off locations.

“We are starting this project now and going until we are no longer needed,” said Gray. “Just to be in such a great community where if someone needs help, someone is always there to step up so for that, We are just very thankful for the Greene County community for making projects like this possible.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android