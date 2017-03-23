Berry farm makes adjustments this spring

Scatter Creek Berry and Produce has added strawberries to their fields for the first time, but because of varying temperatures, workers have had to make some adjustments this spring.

According to co-owner Jimmy Williams, around this time of year they usually clean up and begin irrigation for the season with their blackberries, but after planting 10,000 strawberry plants, they’ve learned that they are not as strong as their usual planted fruit.

“The other week, we got down to 23 degrees,” said Williams. “We lost a few blooms.”

Williams said they are now better prepared to handle any temperature.

“We have row covers now, so they help protect the strawberries from frost or anything else that may cause damage to them,” said Williams.

Williams said row covers are not their only source of protection.

“We do what we can,” said Williams. “It is certainly not impossible because we have a lot of resources that help us. University extension services is an excellent resource. We have help in Newport and other places that we are very thankful to work with.”

Williams added that though this spring has rocked them so far, they are still prepared to serve their community as soon as their plants begin to flower.

