University Loop extension opens on A-State's campus

People were able to drive all the way through on University Loop at Arkansas State University on Monday.

The project to make the road an actual loop all the way around from the east side to the west side of campus under the Marion Berry Overpass is complete.

Part of the road near the Physical Education and ROTC buildings had been closed for several months.

Now, University Loop will connect to West Aggie Road.

Crews began paving the road during Spring Break and finished the bottom layer of asphalt.

During the upcoming summer, crews will go back and add another layer of asphalt and paint the markings on the road.

Curb installation has already been finished.

Dr. Bill Smith, the director of marketing and communications at A-State, said they are actually a little ahead of schedule thanks to nice weather in March.

