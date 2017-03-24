Student thinks sports venue exemption to gun law is unnecessary

Earlier this week, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill into law that allows people with eight extra hours of training to carry weapons on college campuses, some government buildings, restaurants, and bars.

The state Senate voted Thursday, though, to add an amendment to that law.

Senators voted 22-10 to add an exemption that would keep guns out of college sporting events.

One A-State student said he supports the new law allowing guns on campus.

“We look at a scenario like last year when ASU had someone come on campus threatening,” Kenneth Cauble said. “You don’t know how things can go and if they’re bad enough you might need somebody with a gun on campus.”

Cauble said he feels safer knowing more trained people would be on campus for protection.

He also thinks the new amendment is unnecessary.

“I see the reasoning behind, you know, people drinking and going to games and just, you know, maybe some tension between different teams,” Cauble said. “But I think that if someone is mature enough and responsible enough to carry a gun, they can handle it in whatever situation they need to handle it in, whether it be a sporting event or any other thing, really.”

The amendment would also exempt the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the state hospital from the law.

It now heads to the House for a vote.

