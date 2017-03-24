Dog euthanized after attacking child

A dog had to be euthanized in Walnut Ridge Thursday night after attacking a child that was playing in a yard.

Walnut Ridge Police Chief Chris Kirksey said police responded to the 300-block of Cammie Drive around 6:45 p.m.

They found a 12-year-old boy with "substantial injuries" to both of his legs.

Chief Kirksey said the dog got out of its kennel through a hole and attacked the boy, who was playing in the next yard.

He was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.

Police took the dog to Gateway Animal Clinic in Walnut Ridge to be put down. Its head will be sent off to be tested for rabies.

Police gave the dog's owner three citations for violating the city's dog ordinance, which was adopted in 2015.

Those citations are for dog at large, no proof of rabies vaccination, and the dog not being registered with the city.

Chief Kirksey is urging citizens to make sure they are in compliance with the dog ordinance.

He said police are enforcing it strictly. If someone is not certain about what is in the ordinance or has questions about compliance, Chief Kirksey said they can call the police department or city hall.

The full ordinance is attached below.

