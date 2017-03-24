Mayor hopes to recreate history in new park

With Bono Legacy Park still in the works, the mayor is looking to recreate a piece of history that would remind residents of the city’s past.

According to Mayor Danny Shaw, two 16-by-9 feet arches once stood at the old Bono High School before the school consolidated with Egypt and Cash that makes up the Westside School District.

“Those arches had a distinctive look to them,” said Shaw. “They were made of sandstone like the schools in the Westside School District so when people saw those arches, they knew of the Bono school.”

Just recently the owner of the Bono High School property just tore down the arches and has agreed to donate the rocks to the city.

“Jimmy Cox is a long-time resident of Bono, so we are very thankful for the donation,” said Shaw.

Shaw said he now has a plan on what he would like to see happen with the rocks.

“For the longest time, alumni asked is there any way to use those same arches in the new park once it is complete,” said Shaw. “So I got in touch with a brick mason company that has agreed to take the rocks and re-create a smaller version of the arches in the park.”

Shaw said this is all a part of giving everyone that feeling that that piece of history is from the old school.

“We are going to try to possibly use those in a memory garden setting where it would go into an arch with memory bricks and kiosks with the history of the city and the school and as you walk out through another arch,” said Shaw.

Shaw said this project is his brainchild currently, but he plans to bring it before city council at their next meeting in April.

