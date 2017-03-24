New business comes to Bono - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New business comes to Bono

BONO, AR (KAIT) -

One-third of the Jim Co Factory building in Bono will now be used as another factory, bring six to eight jobs to the city.

“From what I can tell, that building is now used as an office, and it has a lot of space that’s been available for lease for several years,” said Mayor Danny Shaw. “We have been looking for a suitable tenant for a while, and finally some stepped up and is now leasing about 30,000 square feet of the space.”

Shaw said the factory will manufacture geothermal heating and cooling equipment and products.

“This is a big deal for Bono because now we are going back to the manufacturing, business type of city,” said Shaw. “A city that we once were before Jim Co left.”

Shaw said this could do a variety of things for them economically.

“Every time we get another rooftop in Bono, it means business and people begin to look at our city and see the growth,” said Shaw. “This is just another indication that we have a lot of good things coming to Bono, and we are doing everything to get people to see Bono as a place to live.”

Shaw said this was a joint effort with the city, the building owner, Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Jonesboro Area Chamber of Commerce.

