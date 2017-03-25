Deputy shoots at suspects as they try to run him over - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Deputy shoots at suspects as they try to run him over

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Two people are behind bars after trying to run over a Sharp County Sheriff’s Deputy with a vehicle.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, Deputy Cody Bailey was trying to arrest 35-year-old Sara Phelps of Cherokee Village for violating a protection order.

Phelps reportedly got into the passenger seat of a Chevy Tahoe and the driver, 27-year-old Jared Johnson of Hardy, attempted to run over Deputy Bailey.

The deputy pulled out his gun and pointed it at the vehicle, but the driver continued to drive toward him, according to the press release.

Deputy Bailey shot the vehicle as he was retreating.

The suspects then left the parking lot and police began searching for the vehicle.

Deputy Ashton Hester saw the vehicle on Highway 58 turning onto Cambell Road in Williford.

They found the abandoned Tahoe at a cabin on Cambell Road.

The two suspects were found about 3 miles east of there along the Spring River.

Johnson and Phelps were both arrested and charges will be pressed against them, but the release does not state what those charges will be.

The sheriff’s department and Arkansas State Police are still investigating the incident.

The Hardy, Highland, and Ash Flat police departments all helped search for the suspects. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:38:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

  • Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:39:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:52:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

  • Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:43:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly