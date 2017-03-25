Deputy shoots at suspects as they try to run him over

Two people are behind bars after trying to run over a Sharp County Sheriff’s Deputy with a vehicle.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, Deputy Cody Bailey was trying to arrest 35-year-old Sara Phelps of Cherokee Village for violating a protection order.

Phelps reportedly got into the passenger seat of a Chevy Tahoe and the driver, 27-year-old Jared Johnson of Hardy, attempted to run over Deputy Bailey.

The deputy pulled out his gun and pointed it at the vehicle, but the driver continued to drive toward him, according to the press release.

Deputy Bailey shot the vehicle as he was retreating.

The suspects then left the parking lot and police began searching for the vehicle.

Deputy Ashton Hester saw the vehicle on Highway 58 turning onto Cambell Road in Williford.

They found the abandoned Tahoe at a cabin on Cambell Road.

The two suspects were found about 3 miles east of there along the Spring River.

Johnson and Phelps were both arrested and charges will be pressed against them, but the release does not state what those charges will be.

The sheriff’s department and Arkansas State Police are still investigating the incident.

The Hardy, Highland, and Ash Flat police departments all helped search for the suspects.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android