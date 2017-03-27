Arrest made in murder case, victim's name released

A Jonesboro police car at the scene of the N. Allis Street shooting early Monday morning (Source: KAIT)

A 16-year-old male was in custody after his arrest in connection with the shooting death of a woman early Monday, according to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes.

In a statement, the juvenile, whose name was not released, is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing, Holmes said.

Earlier Monday, Jonesboro police said the woman, now identified as Alicia Carr of Jonesboro, was found shot.

Police Chief Rick Elliott told Region 8 News Monday afternoon that Carr was fatally injured in the shooting, which occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 400-block of North Allis Street.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Holmes said officers originally responded to a call about shots being fired, when they arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound.

Detectives spent the early morning hours gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. Officers believe the shooting followed an altercation, according to Holmes.

Elliott said he is very disappointed to have a homicide this year and hopes it is the last.

He said more than anything, he hopes people learn to do the right and smart thing because guns are never the solution to any kind of confrontation.

"Talk about conflict and resolutions," said Elliott. "There is other ways for people to handle that. People just need to realize that before they reach out to deadly force. People don't realize the severity of these consequences and you know it's final."

Also, detectives have interviewed a number of witnesses in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting can call lead investigator Keri Varner at 870-935-6710 or Jonesboro Crime Stoppers at 870-935-STOP.

