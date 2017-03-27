JFD: A-State apartment fire intentionally set

A fire that destroyed an Arkansas State University apartment was intentionally set, the fire marshall said.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, two women saw smoke coming from the Aggie Road Apartments, 207 Marion Berry Parkway, and called 911.

According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, the fire originated in the mattress, which was on the floor in the living area. The apartment was destroyed.

Fire Marshall Jason Wills told Region 8 News on Monday they were still working on the case, but that it was “incendiary” in nature, indicating it had been intentionally set.

"One unit had fire and smoke damage and the unit next to it had smoke and heat damage," said Wills. "We know exactly what happened but some of that we are trying to hang on to in case we need it for the investigation."

They do not have any suspects at this time, he said.

While JFD worked to knock down the flames, Officer Daniel Bradway with the University Police Department spoke with the women who said they saw a boy, about 8-10 years old, coming down the stairs from the apartment. They said he was wearing red mesh shorts, with no shoes or shirt.

The witnesses told Bradway the boy “snuck around the building and through the bushes” on the west side of the building.

Bradway contacted the apartment’s tenant, who said he had been out of the state since Wednesday, March 22. He was set to return later Sunday, he said.

The victim said his door was not locked, due to his having lost the key. He said he had also seen the boy described by the women several times and said the child had “even come and pushed his door open while he was there, then ran off when he saw him.”

Bradway noted no signs of forced entry to the apartment.

