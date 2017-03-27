Jonesboro park gets an upgrade

A Jonesboro city park looks better. . .twenty times better to be exact!

A new playground area was installed at the Reverend Dr. Herman Lewellen Park on the corner of Main Street and Allen Avenue.

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Wixson Huffstetler said the added playground has lots of options for kids.

“We have built a new playground over here,” Huffstetler said. “It’s called Venti. Venti means it has twenty new play features and it’s a new style. The landscape structure came up with it just last year and it really caught my eye. Looking through the book and talking to the rep and so we’re excited to put it in here.”

Huffstetler said Lewellen Park was chosen because it is so widely used.

“This is park is used heavily,” Huffstetler said. “It’s in an area where a lot of kids walk to it. So, we felt like this was a good move. The existing pavilion here is in bad shape. So, I wanted to replace it. And also, this new playground is catered for more older kids. The existing playground equipment is for more younger kids. So, I wanted an opportunity for all the kids to have something to play on.”

Huffstetler said he’s anxious to see the reaction from children.

“I’m excited to see the kids play on this,” Huffstetler said. “See if it really catches their eye and then maybe we can put some more in some other neighborhoods just like it.”

Huffstetler said this new playground has options not seen before at the Lewellen Park.

“This one has a fast slide because it’s steep,” Huffstetler said. “It has some walking ropes and different aspects and different challenges. We’ve got the one playground that’s for two to five-year-olds, we’ve got another one that’s for six to twelve and this new one is for kids ten and up. So, it’s just got different challenges that I hope the kids will like and come check it out.”

So, when can the kids get on it?

“We’re trying to let the concrete cure on the ground,” Huffstetler said. “So, Wednesday we’ll pull the fence surrounding it and it’ll be ready to go.”

Huffstetler said they also plan to install a 20 by 40 shaded pavilion and add new fencing.

The project was funded by the Community Development Block Grant.

The playground was around $53,000 and the pavilion around $25,000.

Huffstetler said they will continue to upgrade and improve parks throughout the city.

"We have parks all around the city for the children of our neighborhoods and keeping them nice is a top priority," Mayor Harold Perrin said. "This gives the kids in the Lewellen Park neighborhood some really nice, new equipment, and our grant writers found the funding for it. We are grateful for the CDBG program and always ensure any grant funds that Jonesboro receives are put to good use."

The city of Jonesboro said on Friday, April 28 that the project was completed.

