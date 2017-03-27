Town of Dell gets very own water system

For the first time, the town of Dell is operating their very own water system.

According to Mayor Danny Moody, they have been getting their water from Blytheville for many years, but decided to make a change.

Moody said the reason they pursued getting their own water system was based purely on economics.

He said residents simply couldn't afford the rates, which had doubled under the Blytheville Water Department.

"They went from a $1.25 to $2.50 a 1,000 gallons," he said. "We knew our customers couldn't afford to keep paying that. So,our only option was to put in our own system."

Moody said the town partnered with Tonka Water to complete the $1.6 million project.

"It's a totally automatic system," he said. "We don't have to do anything. As long as everything runs like it supposed to, we don't have to do anything except change the chlorine."

However, with this positive change, what does it mean for Blytheville? Mayor Moody said with the town no longer being customers, the city is losing a little money.

"I think we've paid them between $11,000 to $13,000 a month for our water," he said. "I'm sure Blytheville will hate to lose the business; but I'm not sure it will bother them. It will probably take some pressure off of them for their system."

Mayor Moody said they've had their new automatic water system running for 17 days now.

He said some problems are expected, but so far they haven't received any calls from residents.

The mayor also said the town has a licensed operator that tests the water system daily.

