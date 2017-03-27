Blytheville creates CrimeStoppers program

Greater Blytheville Area Chamber of Commerce and Blytheville Unlimited are partnering to create a CrimeStoppers program.

According to Liz Smith, executive director of the Greater Blytheville Area Chamber of Commerce, the CrimeStoppers program will utilize technology by offering residents the ability to report crimes via a new app, online, by telephone, or by text.

Smith said it will allow people to give anonymous tips which will be transferred to the Blytheville Police Department.

She also said people who give tips will receive rewards.

However, Smith said they're very excited to see the community step up to the plate for this program.

"We felt that CrimeStoppers is proven entity nationwide," she said. "Nationwide we see that CrimeStoppers programs do help police. They provide them tips. In a small town, the biggest challenge for us quite honestly is that anonymity is so important. So, we will be using a lot of outside resources; so that tipsters know that whoever they're speaking to doesn't have a clue who they are."

Smith said the cost to set up the program is around $5,000 or $6,000.

She said the city is also working on another project called Blytheville Backs Our Blue. Smith said it's a campaign to garner the support of the community for the Blytheville Police Department.

However, Mayor James Sanders said both of these programs are a community effort.

He said he believes these programs will be very beneficial to the city.

"To have the involvement of the community through the Greater Blytheville Chamber of Commerce, it's just exciting to know," he said. "The CrimeStoppers program will be something that involves our community people and our law enforcement officers. And with the way crime is in our community, it just allows everyone to get involved, and to take a role and play a good role."

The Blytheville Chamber of Commerce hopes to have CrimeStoppers up and running by June 1.

