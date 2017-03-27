Widow makes generous donation to fire department - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Widow makes generous donation to fire department

(Source: Trumann Fire Department) (Source: Trumann Fire Department)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

A widow of the former fire chief at the Trumann Fire Department just made a generous donation to the department that would give several firefighters a chance to give viewers a virtual tour of their everyday life on the job.

According to a post on the Trumann Fire Department’s Facebook page, Bonnie Winkles, Rick Winkles' widow, purchased 10 fire cam helmet cameras for the department.

The cameras will be used to record emergency operations for scene documentations and training.

Before this donation, Fire Chief Revis Kemper and a couple other members used their personal cameras which he said cost them about $300 per camera.

