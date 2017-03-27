Girl with autoimmune disorder praised by Army - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Girl with autoimmune disorder praised by Army

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro girl suffering from a common autoimmune disorder, which causes hair loss, was recognized by the US Army for her bravery in participating in a beauty pageant.

Jaylee, an 8-year-old girl, has Alopecia Areata, but she didn’t let that stop her from being in a February pageant.

According to Courtney Payne, her stepmom, a Texas soldier saw a picture of Jaylee in her pageant wear and reached out to their family to present her with a crown.

The crown was to show Jaylee how proud they were of her bravery.

The soldier and her other military companions also sent Jaylee a letter, a certificate, and several headbands.

The family, including her father, Jacky Payne, and mother and stepfather Brittany Mooney and Jere Mooney said they are thankful for the special gifts.

Courtney said she hopes Jaylee’s story and the troop’s kind gesture shows people how not to judge a book by its cover.

