Hundreds of job openings available in Greene County

Over 300 jobs are up for grabs in Greene County.

The 4th Annual Paragould Job Fair took place at the community center on Tuesday.

Juniors and seniors from several school districts traveled to the fair to see what they had to offer.

Senior Jacob DeWitt of Greene County Tech said he saw a lot.

“I think it’s great,” DeWitt said. “I get a lot of insight into different jobs into the community and get options for my future.”

Sue McGowan with the Paragould Chamber of Commerce said a job fair like this is advantageous for all parties.

“It assists the job seeker to find employment, and it’s helpful to employers in finding the employees they need to fill their positions,” McGowan said.

GCT Senior Allie Henry wants to go into the medical field. She found several opportunities at the fair she’s considering.

“I actually talked to a nursing home that I did not know we had in this town,” Henry said. “I learned I could get my license within two weeks and they pay for it. The whole class. Which I think would be a great opportunity for me as I’m going to be having to save as much money as I can for college. I can do that while I’m going to college and have my foot in the door already in the medical field.”

DeWitt said the fair was also an excellent opportunity to test the “interview waters.”

“I learned that communication is key when dealing with something like this,” DeWitt said. “How you present yourself in front of these people is important. How you make an impression on the people you meet here. I got some really good insight into that.”

Henry and DeWitt said they’d recommend a fair like this one for students at other schools.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for students like me,” Henry said. “And any other students that are about to start college. It helps them get their name out there and their foot in the door at places to maybe help pay for their college or help them get their foot in the door someplace that they might actually want to start a career at.”

“This is a very good idea,” DeWitt said. “It gives you options for what you can look forward to in your future after you graduate. Even just right out of high school. It gets you in communication with people to get you contacts for whenever you are ready to look for a job, and it gives you some good insight into the people skills you need for interviews and anything else that is required for getting a job.”

McGowan said there are employment opportunities to fit anyone.

“There are 350 jobs available in Greene County,” McGowan said. “The jobs are seasonal, part time and full time. Some are skilled, unskilled, and even professional.”

The morning hours were reserved for students from Greene County Tech, Paragould, and Marmaduke High Schools.

From noon until four they opened the doors to the public.

The event was sponsored by the Economic Development Cooperation of Paragould.

