Family upset after the release of murder suspect

A family is upset after the man accused of murdering their loved one was released from custody following his court hearing Monday.

Josh Mason Farmer of Widener was arrested in connection with August 2015 murder of Jefferson Scott Crawford of Harrisburg.

Farmer was recently charged with failure to appear after missing his first court date scheduled for March 23, in Harrisburg.

He later turned himself into authorities early that next Wednesday morning.

According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Farmer was booked into the detention center at 2:09 a.m.

He was being sought for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said Farmer missed his court appearance for criminal chambers day in preparation for his trial in April.

According to District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, prosecutors wanted a new bond to be set for Farmer, increasing it from $250,000 to $300,000.

When Farmer requested the judge just reinstate his original bond, he was granted that request leaving the victim's family in shock.

"We just want justice," said Kasey Crawford, the victim's daughter. "You know my dad is not there to see me graduate and that is hard."

Crawford's sister was also in attendance and she said she is frustrated knowing her family's voice was not heard in the courtroom.

"Our family has not been heard or received the same type of leniency that has been given to the person who has been charged with this murder," said Kara Peifer, the victim's sister. "This person has been out for about a year now and he still gets to walk free."

Ellington said prosecutors were absolutely opposed to Farmer's request.

It is unclear when Farmer will be back in court.

