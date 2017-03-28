Fire department will soon have new tanker truck

The Monette Fire Department is looking to add a new tanker truck to their fleet.

According to Fire Chief David Clark, the truck is expected to cost $30,000-$35,000 after it is completed with additions.

Clark said having this new piece of equipment with their department will allow for them to have more water in rural areas.

He said it should also help on their ISO rating.

