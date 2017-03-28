Fire department will soon have new tanker truck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fire department will soon have new tanker truck

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
MONETTE, AR (KAIT) -

The Monette Fire Department is looking to add a new tanker truck to their fleet.

According to Fire Chief David Clark, the truck is expected to cost $30,000-$35,000 after it is completed with additions.

Clark said having this new piece of equipment with their department will allow for them to have more water in rural areas.

He said it should also help on their ISO rating.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Nettleton gains STEAM program

    Nettleton gains STEAM program

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-02-27 23:17:23 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-02-28 00:56:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Nettleton School District is reconfiguring its intermediate schools, which comes with a pretty cool program.

    The Nettleton School District is reconfiguring its intermediate schools, which comes with a pretty cool program.

  • Cities combine baseball leagues

    Cities combine baseball leagues

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:30 PM EST2018-02-27 23:30:33 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:51 PM EST2018-02-28 00:51:59 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    For the first time in years, Caraway’s ball fields will be empty come baseball season.

    For the first time in years, Caraway’s ball fields will be empty come baseball season.

  • New Lake City project to house hundreds of families

    New Lake City project to house hundreds of families

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-02-27 23:44:46 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-02-28 00:49:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Lake City's population is about to boost as a new project is coming to town.

    Lake City's population is about to boost as a new project is coming to town.

    •   
Powered by Frankly