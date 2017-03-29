Newport tornado sirens working again

One town will once again be alerted if they are threatened by severe weather.

According to Ricky Morales with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the tornado sirens in Newport have been repaired.

The mayor alerted the public before strong storms in February that the sirens were not working.

Instead, police sirens were used to alert the public.

Morales said deputies have driven around and made sure all of the sirens are now working and can be heard if a tornado warning is issued.

