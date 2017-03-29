Jonesboro firefighter climb to new heights

Jonesboro firefighters are taking their battleground to new heights.

Fire Station Number 2 recently acquired a new ladder truck that’s going to help them in ways never done so before.

Jason Ford is a firefighter with the Jonesboro Fire Department and said they started training on the truck on Wednesday.

“The city purchased us a new truck,” Ford said. “It’s a Pierce 107-foot ladder from Wisconsin. We’re doing all of our 8 hours’ worth of training today to be proficient with the ladder. Working with it to protect the city.”

Ford said this new truck is going to help them protect the city better.

“It’s very helpful,” Ford said. “It’ll be the tallest ladder we have. Until now, there have been some places around town we couldn’t reach with our tallest ladder. That will remedy some of that.”

After going through training, Ford said he was happy with what he saw.

“I like it,” Ford said. “It’s very user friendly. It’s a little more durable and that is good for us.”

The new ladder truck will replace one that was beginning to have problems.

“The other ladder we had,” Ford said. “It was getting a little older. It had a lot of warning lights and different issues. Nothing major, but certainly different issues coming up over and over again. This will remedy that. It will cut down out of service time. It’ll cut down on response time and it’ll give us more options to help people out.”

Once training is complete, 30 firefighters will be ready to roll out the new truck.

