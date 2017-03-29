Problems with BPD's digital radio system resolved - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Problems with BPD's digital radio system resolved

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Tuesday, the Blytheville City Council met with the Blytheville police and fire committee to talk about recent communication problems with the police digital radio system.

According to Police Chief Ross Thompson, one of their digital repeaters that the department uses went out, causing a brief blackout of communication. 

However, he said the police department had a backup system, switching to their older equipment; but they're still in need of an upgrade soon.

BPD originally agreed with the city council to wait a month for an upgrade, but they decided to make a purchase a little early.

"The repeating system is kind of like the infrastructure of foundation for the radio system that connects all of the portable radios and the mobile radios together," he said. "I'm glad we were able to get the funds secured, because I don't have a backup to the backup; so we're hoping to get the fixed."

Thompson said the estimated cost to purchase and install their new digital radio system was $36,390. 

The Blytheville Police Department met with a communications company Wednesday to schedule an appointment.

They hope to have their new repeaters up and running as soon as possible.

