Historic park coming to Batesville

The community of Batesville joined together to help with funding for the construction of a historic park.

According to Danny Dozier, vice president of Main Street Batesville, the construction of the Maxfield Park all started with a vision of his neighbor, Anne Strahl.

Dozier said they're building the park in honor of Anne Strahl, a descendant of one of the founding families in Batesville--the Maxfields.

He said she had a huge vision of turning the vacant lot between Main and Polk Bayou into a nice park.

However, Dozier said after Anne passed away in January, he decided to take on this project to fulfill her dream. He said they're using pieces of an old building that was placed on the lot in the mid-1800's.

"The shell of the building was still here," he said. "All of the native stone had collapsed inside the building. So, I started uncovering that stone, and we've used it build all the walls out of that building."

Dozier said the funding to construct the park was raised through donations and fundraisers from the community.

He said together they raised $49,275 for Maxfield Park.

Dozier recently added a waterfall to the park.

However, he said they're seeking sponsorship to install big items such as a stage, a children's playground, and restrooms. Dozier said they also have plans to open up a large patio deck with tables and chairs.

"We've also opened up a path to the bayou which is a beautiful area down here on the railroad tracks," he said. "It's a very unique area, and it's a way to give back to your community. That's what I'm doing...I'm giving back because I lived my whole life here and I want to give something back."

The grand opening for a portion of the park will be opened to the community June 24.

If you're interested in making a donation to the Maxfield Park, all donations can be made to Batesville Downtown Donation.

