Craighead Co. Detention Center in need of chaplain

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is trying to fill a volunteer chaplain position.

The former chaplain retired three months ago after being with the detention center for several years.

Sheriff Marty Boyd thinks the position is very important to his jail.

“The chaplain is an administrator role, kind of,” Sheriff Boyd said. “They do a lot of coordination with other chaplains that come in and hold services. They may not hold services themselves, but they will coordinate different services taking place. They also do a lot of work with the inmates individually.”

Applicants do not have to be ordained. They just need to have a calling to help others.

Helping those with mental issues who land behind bars is an important issue for Sheriff Boyd.

He thinks having a chaplain plays a factor in helping those inmates.

"They could have several different problems in their life going on and a spiritual problem is just as important as a lot of the other problems so we have staff here that can help with that and guide them to a place where they need to be or get them to someone else that can actually talk to them about some questions they have or problems they have,” Sheriff Boyd said.

He said this is a position they have had established for a long time and he wants to make sure it continues.

To apply for the position, click here.

