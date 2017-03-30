Cheerleading organization to offer services to special needs community

One Jonesboro cheerleading organization is now extending their services to the special needs community.

According to Curtis Carter, owner of Cheers Unlimited, they have always held their cheerleading sessions for kids ages 3-18 but now they feel the need to grow the cheerleading community for everyone.

“Everyone should have a chance to be a cheerleader if they wanted to especially those with special needs,” said Carter. “This is a good chance for them to see or for them to show the world how they know how to do things and will allow us to show the world how we can coach anybody on any level.”

Carter said as soon as they made a post about the new services, they got a great response.

“We’ve received several calls,” said Carter. “And because we have such a good staff, they as well as the many kids that we have are ready to step up to make their dreams of being a cheerleader come true.”

Wesley George is a recreational class coordinator with Cheers Unlimited and he too said he was excited about giving everyone the opportunity to cheer.

“There is no age requirements and they do not have to be experienced,” said George. “I have had the opportunity to work with special needs before and the joy it brought me was just amazing.”

Carter said they will hold tryouts for special needs at the end of May or beginning of June.

“The biggest thing is that we want to see growth in their skills, their confidence, and their personalities,” said Carter. “It will be win-win for everyone.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android