Non-profit seeks help

Women helped by a non-profit organization spent their day trying to give back.

Clients of the Agape House Program held a paper and food drive Friday at Hays on Gee Street in Jonesboro.

The Agape House is a faith-based non-profit program that helps women battle their addictions.

The program provides educational classes, Bible courses, and connects them to job opportunities, transportation needs, and restores families.

Charlie Smith has been with the Agape House Program for a little over a month.

She’s seen changes in her life and the lives of others in a short amount of time.

“I see miracles every day,” Smith said. “I see people whose families are being restored. They’re getting jobs. They get to go out into the community and just help people. They get to be a mother to children they thought they’d never see again.”

Brittany Cooper said the program saved her life.

“When I first got there, I was completely lost,” Cooper said. “Didn’t have any restoration with my family. Now, I have my family, I have Jesus and a support system. I’ve learned how to be responsible and be a mother and be a sister. Just be an important part of society and let God’s light shine through me.”

Smith said the program provides them with a support system many have never known before.

“There are some people out there who have never heard of Jesus Christ or the Lord,” Smith said. “We get to go to church. We find love from each other, like we’re sisters. Like we’ve never had before. We get to see our children again. Families get restored.”

The Agape House first opened its doors in 2005 with one house in Paragould. Twelve years later they’ve expanded to multiple houses in multiple locations.

With the success of the program also comes a fairly large waiting list.

“People are dying to get into the Agape House, literally,” Smith said. “They don’t have anywhere to go and they’re desperate. It’s their last hope.”

Cooper said they are in need of trash bags, cleaning supplies, bathroom toiletries, paper towels, coffee, creamer and other basic items to help the 29 women enrolled in the program.

Once they open their additional house in Corning, the program will double in size.

If you’d like to help, contact the Agape House at their main office in Oak Grove at (870) 586-0314.

