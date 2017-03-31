JPD investigating store theft, searching for suspect

Jonesboro police are searching for a man who stole a handful of cash from a local store.

Around 11 a.m. Friday a man walked into the Twice Elegant Resale Boutique, 3009 East Nettleton, saying he was on the hunt for a necklace for his girlfriend.

After assisting him for some time, the man bought a $5 necklace then left.

The shopkeeper then left the store briefly. When she returned she saw the man walking out of her shop. He said he was returning the necklace he had just purchased because it was broken, the initial incident report stated.

She offered a refund, which he declined. He then walked away.

She then went inside the store and discovered $375 in cash was missing from the register.

She immediately contacted the Jonesboro Police Department who dispatched an officer to the scene.

The JPD is searching for a black male, clean shaven with a slender build wearing a red shirt and baggie pants.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Jonesboro Police Department.

