Small town seeks new housing development

City officials in Keiser are partnering with Little Custom Homes to bring in a new housing development.

Bill Denton, owner of Little Custom Homes in Wilson, said their idea was to create some housing for the working-class people in Mississippi County.

Denton said they began adding 21 new homes in the Bassett community, which increased the population in the city.

"Once we found that this was working for us, we started moving to other towns and one of them was Keiser," he said. "There’s been a lot of interest in that town because it’s a small, nice community. And, with the help of the mayor and the city council, we’ve been able to get support to start a development there, and we’re going to do one similar like the one in Bassett.”

Little Custom Homes is beginning phase one of adding 12 lots behind the old vacant elementary building in Keiser, but Denton said they potentially have enough land purchased in the city to build over 50-units.

Denton also added with the new Big River Steel Mill coming in, there's plenty of opportunity to grow.

"The Steel Mill is bringing back life to these rural areas," he said. "And it gives us the opportunity to go in and develop these small towns to bring them back up, and put jobs into the community. It’s just a really good project. We’ve had a lot of support. We’ve created a lot of jobs and we’ve also providing a lot of housing and we’re really excited about Keiser.”

Denton said the initial 12-units in Keiser represents a million-dollar investment.

However, he said the costs will go down for phase two and three of the project.

He said once phase one is complete, they plan to do renovations on the old Keiser Elementary building.

Little Custom Homes plans to have their first 12-unit development completed in the next 6 months.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android