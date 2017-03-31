Manila authorities host mock car accident - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Manila authorities host mock car accident

MANILA, AR (KAIT) -

Authorities in Manila hosted a mock car accident before students at Manila High School go off to prom. 

According to Lieutenant Jarred Camp with the Manila Police Department, they see more incidents of teens texting and driving than they do actual alcohol-related accidents.

He said the purpose of the mock car accident is to remind kids the dangers of texting and driving. 

Cody Kirk, a senior at MHS, said it's not worth the hassle.

"I've seen these kind of incidents that torn whole families apart," he said. "It's really a shame. You can't be drinking and driving, or texting and on the phone. No matter what you're doing, you need to be safe out there. You need to take precautionary steps. If there's a text on your phone, you need to pull over and answer that text." 

Presley Pierce, junior at MHS, said it's depressing to see other teenagers that are still drinking and driving.

"We've been taught growing up not to do it," she said. "But, it's refreshing to know that some teens are out here trying to prevent it; and that they're all for not drinking and driving. Especially, after events like prom or parties and things like that."

Lt. Camp said the city does a mock car accident every two years, and to remind teens of the possible dangers they could face while being behind the wheel.

"If this right here touches one kid and saves one life," Camp said. "It's well worth it. It's worth all the hard work." 

