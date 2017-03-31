Highland voters to decide on sales tax

Highland citizens may soon vote in a special election to determine the future of a city sales tax that is about to sunset.

The half-cent tax was established in 2008 to pay off the city’s sewer bond.

Now that the bond is almost paid off, the tax will go away.

However, Highland Mayor Russell Truitt hopes residents will choose to keep the tax since it’s been the same for so many years.

“Trying to get people to understand that we’re not going to raise their taxes, but it would just stay the same as it is,” Truitt said.

If the tax remains in place, the money will be used to help various departments. Truitt mentioned using it to perform maintenance on streets and replacing old equipment at the fire department.

“If we can convince our city folks to do that, it would be a big help to not only us but for them really,” Truitt said. “I mean it's basically for those folks that we can pave roads and use that half-cent other than to pay off that sewer bond.”

The special election would cost the city about $250.

Truitt said even if this tax stays in place, they may have to add a maintenance fee to their sewer rates to help replace old equipment.

“The pumps are starting to show their age, we’re having to replace more and more pumps,” Truitt said.

He said that fee would be no more than $2 or $3 each month.

