Barrett Baber to perform at benefit concert

Barrett Baber will be in Sharp County Saturday to perform at a benefit concert in Ash Flat.

He will be at Tractors and Tuxedos, hosted at Tri County Farm and Ranch Supply.

The concert will raise money for the American Kidney Fund, an organization that’s very close to event chair Hazelle Whited’s heart.

“My mother actually passed away from kidney disease a year ago now, almost to the day,” Whited said.

She knows the American Kidney Fund will help others like her mother.

“Ninety-seven percent of all the money that they raise goes directly back to the community members and to those affected by kidney disease,” Whited said. “But they provide life-saving medication grants to individuals, especially low-income people.”

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts will also receive a special recognition during the event for his community involvement.

Tickets to the banquet, which begins at 6 p.m., are $100.

Tickets can also be purchased just for the concert. Those are $25. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

