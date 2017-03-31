Barrett Baber to perform at benefit concert - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Barrett Baber to perform at benefit concert

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
ASH FLAT, AR (KAIT) -

Barrett Baber will be in Sharp County Saturday to perform at a benefit concert in Ash Flat.

He will be at Tractors and Tuxedos, hosted at Tri County Farm and Ranch Supply.

The concert will raise money for the American Kidney Fund, an organization that’s very close to event chair Hazelle Whited’s heart.

“My mother actually passed away from kidney disease a year ago now, almost to the day,” Whited said.

She knows the American Kidney Fund will help others like her mother.

“Ninety-seven percent of all the money that they raise goes directly back to the community members and to those affected by kidney disease,” Whited said. “But they provide life-saving medication grants to individuals, especially low-income people.”

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts will also receive a special recognition during the event for his community involvement.

Tickets to the banquet, which begins at 6 p.m., are $100.

Tickets can also be purchased just for the concert. Those are $25. It starts at 7:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:38:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

  • Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:39:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:52:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

  • Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:43:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly