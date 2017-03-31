Officer helps teen on her way to scholarship interview

It was a bad day turned good for one Nettleton High School senior after an officer helped her get to her Rotary Club scholarship interview when her car broke down at a busy intersection.

“It was just a bad day at first,” said Bailey Wright. “I got up an hour late, so I was trying to get everything ready, then pulled out and got to a stop light here at Stadium and Fox Meadow and my car just stopped.”

Bailey said she tried turning her car on about five times, but each time nothing happened.

“People were not happy with me at that intersection,” said Bailey. “Some people were giving me the finger, some people were giving me the fist, but I kept trying to tell people to go around.”

Bailey said she then called her mother who was at work.

“I get a phone call about 7:30 from my daughter frantically crying and I am freaking out I'm thinking oh my God what's wrong,” said Billie Wright, Bailey’s mother.

With her scholarship interview scheduled at 8:30 a.m., Bailey began to panic until Jonesboro Police Officer Danny Stallings approached her car.

“He was like ‘hey, what are you doing?’ I was like my car, it doesn't want to work, I can't do this,” said Wright.

That’s when Stallings pushed her vehicle to the side of the road and waited with Bailey until her mother got there.

“When he found out we had the scholarship interview he was so on board,” said Billie. “He was like ‘just get her to school, I'll take care of her stuff, I'll watch the car, just leave the keys with me.’”

Bailey said she ended up making it to her interview at around 8:20 a.m.

To her surprise, she ended up winning the scholarship.

“I just thought to myself, Jesus got me,” said Bailey. “It’s all good because Jesus got me.”

Bailey said she is forever grateful for the Rotary Club Scholarship Committee, the men at A Plus Auto Service who helped fix her car, and for Stallings who was at the right place at the right time.

“He probably has a lot more things to be dealing with instead of a 17-year-old who doesn't know how to work a car,” said Bailey. “Just thank you for being patient and kind enough to help me when I needed it the most.”

