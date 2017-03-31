Organization holds dedication ceremony for longtime employee

The Arkansas Early Learning Center held a dedication ceremony Friday in honor of Geraldine Anderson after she was killed last year.

According to Lauren Isbell, the community partnerships manager for the organization, the new facility is called the Geraldine Anderson Center.

Anderson, who was killed by a drunk driver Nov. 18, 2016, served the head start unit for 38 years.

Now, her legacy continues to live on.

“We are so thankful to honor her legacy of teaching,” said Isbell. “She dedicated her life to serving children in the community and we are thankful for that.”

Isbell said those who loved her knew how special of a person she was.

“This was a devastating loss for the head start program, the center, and the community,” said Isbell.

Several friends, family members, and colleagues attended the ceremony.

They all reminisced on how much of a staple she was to everyone.

“We were planning for 75 and had twice that many people show up, so we are thrilled to honor the energy and passion that she just brought to life,” said Isbell.

A balloon release followed the ceremony.

Isbell said they will host an open house for the 10-classroom center at the end of April.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android