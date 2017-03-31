Package delivery sends woman to jail - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Package delivery sends woman to jail

Rosey Snyder (Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Rosey Snyder (Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
BONO, AR (KAIT) -

A Bono woman is now in jail after her package of drugs was delivered to the wrong doorstep.

According to the Bono Police Department, a man received a package today in the 100-block of Crystal Street.

When he opened it, he found five pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

He then called the police who later brought the package to the police department.

Police then contacted the suspect, Rosey Snyder, who was supposed to get the package.

When she came to the department to get it, she was arrested.

Police charged her with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Nettleton gains STEAM program

    Nettleton gains STEAM program

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-02-27 23:17:23 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-02-28 00:56:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Nettleton School District is reconfiguring its intermediate schools, which comes with a pretty cool program.

    The Nettleton School District is reconfiguring its intermediate schools, which comes with a pretty cool program.

  • Cities combine baseball leagues

    Cities combine baseball leagues

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:30 PM EST2018-02-27 23:30:33 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:51 PM EST2018-02-28 00:51:59 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    For the first time in years, Caraway’s ball fields will be empty come baseball season.

    For the first time in years, Caraway’s ball fields will be empty come baseball season.

  • New Lake City project to house hundreds of families

    New Lake City project to house hundreds of families

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-02-27 23:44:46 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-02-28 00:49:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Lake City's population is about to boost as a new project is coming to town.

    Lake City's population is about to boost as a new project is coming to town.

    •   
Powered by Frankly