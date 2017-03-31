Package delivery sends woman to jail

A Bono woman is now in jail after her package of drugs was delivered to the wrong doorstep.

According to the Bono Police Department, a man received a package today in the 100-block of Crystal Street.

When he opened it, he found five pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

He then called the police who later brought the package to the police department.

Police then contacted the suspect, Rosey Snyder, who was supposed to get the package.

When she came to the department to get it, she was arrested.

Police charged her with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

