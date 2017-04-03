Snakes at city park aren't going anywhere soon

With spring and warm temperatures in the air, residents in the Blytheville community are finding frogs, worms, and a lot of snakes around Walker Park.

According to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, the city has tried to get rid of the snakes.

"Arkansas Game and Fish really doesn't want us to do anything with them," he said. "Because they're a part of the eco-system. So, we're going to kind of leave them alone."

However, local resident Billy Anderson said he and his wife saw around 20 to 30 snakes in different sizes, swimming up to the bank at Walker Park.

"I'm surprised people are sitting around the bank," he said. "We just sat right there and seen two snakes swimming up to the bank. I'm surprised they're sitting out there fishing. But, you do what you can do."

Jefferson encourages people to be mindful that the snakes are present and to resist harming them when you go out to fish, or taking a walk through the park.

Jefferson also wants parents to know that all children under the age of 12 should be supervised at the park.

"They won't attack you unless you step on them or try to harm the snake," he said. "But, they are just afraid of you as you are of them. So we just encourage them to kind of be mindful that they are out here."

