Snakes at city park aren't going anywhere soon - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Snakes at city park aren't going anywhere soon

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)

With spring and warm temperatures in the air, residents in the Blytheville community are finding frogs, worms, and a lot of snakes around Walker Park.

According to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, the city has tried to get rid of the snakes.

"Arkansas Game and Fish really doesn't want us to do anything with them," he said. "Because they're a part of the eco-system. So, we're going to kind of leave them alone."

However, local resident Billy Anderson said he and his wife saw around 20 to 30 snakes in different sizes, swimming up to the bank at Walker Park.

"I'm surprised people are sitting around the bank," he said. "We just sat right there and seen two snakes swimming up to the bank. I'm surprised they're sitting out there fishing. But, you do what you can do."

Jefferson encourages people to be mindful that the snakes are present and to resist harming them when you go out to fish, or taking a walk through the park. 

Jefferson also wants parents to know that all children under the age of 12 should be supervised at the park.

"They won't attack you unless you step on them or try to harm the snake," he said. "But, they are just afraid of you as you are of them. So we just encourage them to kind of be mindful that they are out here."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    JPD: Missing man reported seen in Alabama

    JPD: Missing man reported seen in Alabama

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:24:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:30:26 GMT
    A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)

    Police say a missing Jonesboro man may have traveled all the way to Alabama.

    Police say a missing Jonesboro man may have traveled all the way to Alabama.

  • Police investigating aggravated assault claim

    Police investigating aggravated assault claim

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:58:13 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:11:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A man upset about an alleged theft of marijuana and money reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot up a home.

    A man upset about an alleged theft of marijuana and money reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot up a home.

  • Gun reported stolen from pharmacy

    Gun reported stolen from pharmacy

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:19:52 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:08:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    While investigating the break-in of a building housing a pharmacy and a clinic, only one item was reportedly taken: a gun.

    While investigating the break-in of a building housing a pharmacy and a clinic, only one item was reportedly taken: a gun.

    •   
Powered by Frankly