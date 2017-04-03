City saves money with new burn box

The city of Blytheville has invested in a brand new piece of equipment called a burn box that's going to save the city a lot of money, city officials said.

According to Brandon Hicks with the Public Works Department, the new burn box will save the city 60% of the trash removal costs.

He said the purpose of this burn box is to eliminate the Public Works department from transporting tree limbs and leaves to the landfill.

Hicks also said the burn box has been very beneficial in city cleanup efforts.

"Everything that we pick up off the road with the limbs and the leaves gets loaded up into containers, and they haul it into the landfill which cost a lot," he said. "So, by us buying the burn box, it saves us all the hauling fees and the fees at the landfill to dump it."

Hicks said the Public Works department simply dumps old leaves and limbs into the machine, and start it up with an air curtain that makes the vegetation burn faster, and in just a few minutes the smoke is reduced to ashes.

“It saves a lot of time and money,” he said.

The city of Blytheville has also purchased a new roll-off truck to haul remaining trash.

By purchasing the new garbage and trash trucks, the city saved an estimated $500,000 per year by eliminating transportation fees from the former Knight's Disposal.

