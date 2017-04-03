City's sweeper truck in need of repairs to prevent flooding

The city of Bay has a sweeper truck in need of repairs to help with the city’s flooding in subdivision areas.

According to Mayor Darrell Kirby, the truck has been a major asset to the community, especially in the Blalock and Cherry subdivisions.

“Those subdivisions were built on low ground and there are no surrounding ditches so this truck mainly operates in that area to help with rising water,” said Kirby.

Kirby said the truck cleans the streets and gutters from debris but lately it has been experiencing mechanical issues.

“This truck was out of order before due to some hydraulics issues but as soon as we got that fixed, something else has gone wrong with it,” said Kirby. “Now we really need to get it fixed with the changing of weather conditions in this season.”

Annette Kimberland is a resident in the Blalock subdivision and she said she understands how much the city needs the truck.

“I remember when my kids were young, the water would rise so high they could swim in it,” Kimberland said.

Kimberland told Region 8 News she is proud of the mayor’s initiative to get it fixed but she feels the community can step in to help the situation.

“I think the truck will be good if they keep the streets done, but if everybody in each house would clean their own leaves up and burn them instead of letting them swoop down when it rains, that would help a lot,” Kimberland said.

Kirby said the truck needs two parts to be functional again and each part costs just over $500.

He said he plans to bring it before council members at the next city council meeting.

