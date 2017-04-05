Arkansas State University is buzzing with activity

Arkansas State University is bursting with creativity.

Third Annual Delta Flix Film and Media Festival, a part of the 23rd Delta Symposium, is underway this week.

Festival coordinator Michael Bowman said this year's theme is something everyone can relate to.

“We’ve been working with the Delta Symposium for the last three years,” Bowman said. “We coordinate a lot of presentations and activities. This year’s theme is caring for the community. And so, we’ve tried to show some films that reflect issues and important things that are related to the community.”

Bowman said there’s something interesting for everyone.

“We’ve got several films,” Bowman said. “That focus on the community. But we also have some other entertaining and thought provoking films that are produced by some of our students and by professionals from this region.”

Bowman said the event is a creative outlet to share their work with others.

“The students get a showcase,” Bowman said. “It’s one thing to make a film or have a photography exhibit. It’s another thing to showcase and share your work with others. And so, that was one of the main reasons we started this. To give students and other film makers an opportunity to showcase their work and share it with a wider audience. Not just on the Arkansas State campus, but throughout Jonesboro and throughout the region. It’s really an opportunity for our students to get their work on stage and then talk about it. To network with other film makers in the area. So, it’s really a great chance to again showcase, network and learn.”

Gregory Hansen, Professor of Folklore and English at A-State, said the Delta Symposium is open to the public.

“It’s an academic conference that is open to anyone,” Hansen said. “We invite everyone to come in. There’s no charge for any of the activities. We’re bringing in scholars and researchers and writers and whole range of interesting and creative people who come into Arkansas State and talk about their interest in the community.”

Hansen said the symposium is about networking, learning and getting involved.

“We are trying to do a balance,” Hansen said. “Of academic research coupled with people doing different projects and doing outreach into the community to serve different social concerns and a lot of volunteer opportunities available. It’s a chance to network and talk to people about different things people care about in our region.”

Around 200 students are involved with the Delta Symposium and Film Festival.

