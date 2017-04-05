City plans clean-up, code enforcement work

A big cleanup is going on in Hardy right now as the mayor and police department crack down on code enforcement.

Last week, officers began serving notices to those who need to clean up their properties. It's something that hasn't been done in Hardy very often.

"From my understanding, code enforcement has not really been a big deal," Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson said.

The property maintenance code has been a law for a long time, but nobody has made it a priority to enforce it. Mayor Jackson hopes to change that this year.

"We want to be an inviting town," Jackson said. "We want them to come in and purchase a house and say, 'This is where I want to retire' or 'This is where I want to live at and raise my kids.'"

He said achieving that means everybody has to do their part to keep the town clean.

By summer, which is the busiest time of the year for tourism along the Spring River, Jackson wants the town to look better.

"And we're putting as much into it as we're asking the citizens to," he said. "The city guys are really busting some tail out there trying to get everything cleaned up. We've got volunteers coming in. We've been trimming trees and cleaning ditches, but what we're asking the citizens to do is come in and put some effort in it too."

And Jackson knows there are limitations to what some people can do. The city also has a plan for that.

"We have some that needs help, that physically can't do it," Jackson said. "And actually the officers have volunteered to come and help clean the yards so we have some of them going on their off time to help."

The city is being lenient right now, knowing that several years of overgrowth or debris piling up cannot be cleaned up overnight.

But the police department is checking to make sure those who have received notice are making progress in improving the look of their property.

The city also has a plan to help people dispose of limbs they pick up out of their yards.

In the next few weeks, the city will announce dates for a limb cleanup. If citizens will pile limbs by their garbage cans during that week then the city will pick them up on trash day and dispose of them.

"We'll get everybody to trim the trees and prune and do everything and then we'll come in and shred them and haul them off," Jackson said. "That's something that we've never done before."

Announcements about that limb cleanup will come on the water bills and on the city's Facebook pages.

