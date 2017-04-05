Tornado siren shows age, needs work in town - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tornado siren shows age, needs work in town

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
Hardy tornado siren (Source: KAIT) Hardy tornado siren (Source: KAIT)
HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

On Tuesday night, some residents in Hardy were awakened by a tornado siren even though there was not a tornado warning and the storms passing through were not severe. 

These false alarms happen a lot, according to Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson. 

The town's tornado siren is about 50 years old and runs through the phone lines instead of through the wireless police and fire radios like newer ones do. 

"If there is just a tiny surge through the phone signals then it sends the siren thinking we're hitting the button on it," Jackson said. 

Those surges usually happen when lightning hits a telephone pole. 

And it's something that Jackson said has been happening for years but they have been working the past few months to get it fixed. 

Retrofitting such an old siren to a new radio system is taking some time, but an engineer is scheduled to look at the system this week. 

Right now, city officials use the official Facebook page to let people know when it is a false alarm. 

Jackson said it only happens during storms, though, so people should not automatically think it's a false alarm just because it happens often. 

"In the event of severe weather and the alarm goes off, just take cover," he said. "It's not going to matter if you're under cover for a little bit. And we will respond back with, 'This is a false alarm. Sorry.'"

Jackson said another advantage of moving to the radio system is being able to trigger the siren from the portable police and fire radios. 

Right now, someone has to be inside the fire department to push the button and turn the siren on. 
 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:38:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

  • Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:39:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:52:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

  • Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:43:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly