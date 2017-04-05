Area town seeking feedback from residents

Hardy city leaders will begin putting questions on water bills to get people's thoughts on issues. (Source: KAIT)

The Hardy mayor and city council members want citizens to be more informed and more involved in city government.

Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday he takes what his constituents say into consideration, especially when it comes to how tax money will be spent.

"I'm looking for a better way of representation other than just the council members sitting up there," Jackson said.

The city launched a new website Tuesday night. The budget and expenditures will all be listed on that site.

"Everyone will know where the money is going," Jackson said. "Each individual line item will be on there."

The minutes from each city council meeting will also be added.

Jackson wants residents to look over those so they can know what's going on in the town, but he also wants their input.

Starting soon, citizens will see questions on the back of their water bills. Those questions will be things that the council is going to consider.

The full resolutions will also be found on the website.

When people pay their water bill, Jackson is asking that they decide as a household how they feel about the question.

"Our town is small enough that we can count the ballots in, you know, a couple of hours," Jackson said. "That'll give everybody more representation."

Jackson said those opinions are really important when it comes to budgeting.

"There's some things out there that you get heavy-hearted on because you know that they need the money but you also know that you have to take it from somebody else that needs it too." he said. "So, you know, we're sitting here trying to decide who needs it worse and how is this money going to effect the most people with what we have."

Jackson knows not everyone can make it to the council meeting even if they have an opinion about how the town should be run. This plan lets them still be included and heard from.

"It's not going to be the actual decision but it will definitely be a major factor in the decision that the council makes and what they actually do," Jackson said.



