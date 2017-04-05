A-State begins March of Dimes organization

Could a pregnant woman's craving for sugar-sweetened drinks put her child at risk for being overweight later in life?

Expectant mothers have been warned for years to avoid cigarettes. Now researchers report another reason to follow that advice: Teens and young adults whose mothers smoked during pregnancy may be more likely to break the law and be antisocial.

On July 2, a 7-week-old baby boy died after being left in his grandmother's van for almost eight hours on a hot summer day in Mary Esther, Fla.

Americans traveling to Europe should take steps to protect themselves against measles, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises.

Many people misunderstand what food allergies are, and even doctors can be confused about how to best diagnose them, suggests a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Some students at A-State have made it their mission to be the first university in Arkansas to start a March of Dimes organization on campus.

According to Madison Cox, executive director of March of Dimes at A-State, the newly registered student organization has been on campus for two months now.

Cox said A-State's organization correlates with the mission of the March of Dimes; which is to improve the health of babies born prematurely or with birth defects and to reduce infant mortality defects.

“The A-State March of Dimes is for us to bring awareness to our students on campus," she said. "Because, they aren’t educated about the mission of the March of Dimes; or even about women’s health or women’s pregnancy. So, that’s what we are here for.”

Cox also said they currently have around seven or eight members that are a part of the organization. However, they are currently seeking volunteers to help spread awareness around campus.

“I’m very passionate about this organization," she said. "I think it’s extremely important, especially for students here at Arkansas State, because we are at the age of pregnancy; and they need to be educated. And it's our responsibility to educate others as advocates of the March of Dimes; so they'll know about women's health and women's pregnancy. So, hopefully, they won’t become a fatal statistic in the future.”

A-State March of Dimes plans to have a bucket brigade on April 21 at the intersection of Caraway and Highland. The organization will be taking up monetary donations for the Marchmadison.cox1@smail.astate.edu for Babies.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer of A-State March of Dimes or would like to make a donation, email Madison Cox at madison.cox1@smail.astate.edu.