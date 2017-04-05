Leachville police getting body cameras

The Leachville Police Department is planning to get brand new body cameras.

According to Lt. Brandon Womack, this will be the first time officers in the department will wear body cameras while on duty.

Womack said the body cameras will not only help in arrests but will help when citizens issue a complaint against an officer. He says the new cameras are a win-win for everyone.

"I think an advantage to body cameras is that they're on you at all times," he said. "For when you get out on calls and for when you have to go inside a house or a place of business or something like that to deal with some sort of incident. And sometimes your car camera don't pick up with what's actually going on."

The police department received a $3,500 grant to buy the body cameras.

Womack said they're going to start off with four body cameras from a company called Watch Guard.

"I've actually had experience with Watch Guard video in the past," he said. "After looking at two or three different companies and reviews, I think it's some of the best videos there is for police agencies."

They plan to order the body cameras by the end of this week and should receive them within the next few weeks.

