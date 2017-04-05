Lottery players can use debit cards next week

Arkansas lottery players will soon be able to swipe one card in hopes of cashing in on another.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1 players can use their debit card to buy lottery tickets at participating retailers, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The new way to pay was made available after Act 876 was approved by the legislature earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on April 5.

In addition to debit cards, retailers can also choose to accept other non-cash, non-deferred forms of payment, like Apple Pay and Google Wallet.

However, lottery tickets cannot be bought using credit cards or checks.

"This law is not mandatory – it allows retailers discretion on whether to accept debit cards for lottery purchases," Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Director Bishop Woosley said in a news release. "This gives our players more convenience, and our retailers more options."

