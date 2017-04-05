Motorcycle group speak out after fatal accident

After a fatal motorcycle accident took the life of a Corning man Tuesday night, a motorcycle group is stressing the importance of paying attention behind the wheel of a car.

The group Arkansas Bikers Aiming Towards Education of Arkansas, or ABATE, is always finding ways to educate both motorcyclists and drivers of 4-wheel vehicles about safety and awareness while driving.

“We want what we call ‘cagers’ to watch out for motorcycles and motorcyclists to know the safety rules of the road,” said Eric Turman, chairman and District 2 president of the organization.

Turman said he was leaving a friend’s house on his bike when he heard sirens from Tuesday night’s accident.

“I didn’t think anything of it, but as I got closer, I saw the red lights there on University Loop,” said Turman. “I then made my way around traffic, and that’s when I saw the motorcycle on the ground.”

Turman said he was shocked after he realized what he was seeing.

“It was bone chilling,” said Turman. “I don't like seeing anybody get hurt or especially die in an accident. Especially a motorcyclist. It was very hard to sleep at night.”

In 2006, the organization started their Look Twice, Save a Life campaign after one of their own was killed in an accident. Now, Turman stresses the importance of that campaign even more.

“Slow down and check not twice but three or four times,” said Turman. “It doesn't take but a split-second to pull out in front of a motorcycle. You only see just a single headlight.”

He said it is important to pay attention because if you don’t, you could make a mistake that would stick with you the rest of your life.

“Get off your cell phones, leave your CD players alone,” said Turman. “Leave your makeup alone. I mean that is a lot of it. Just distracted driving. We've only got two wheels, and we don't have a cage around us.”

Turman said they would kick off their Motorcycle Awareness Month beginning in May.

ABATE will host a motorcycle run from Paragould to Jonesboro on April 29 starting at noon. This fundraiser will go toward the signs and t-shirts that are a part of their Look Twice, Save a Life Campaign.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android