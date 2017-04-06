Looking for a Homemade Pie?

With Easter just around the corner, wouldn’t it be nice if you could have a homemade pie minus the work? Join Andy Mannis as he travels to Gavin’s in Downtown Harrisburg for another Region 8 Eats. He’ll get not only a taste of their amazing strawberry pie — made fresh daily we might add — you’ll also hear from Gavin about his personal favorites from the menu.

Gavin’s pies start with a homemade cream cheese filling layered with strawberries and whipped topping inside Grammy’s fresh crusts. Grammy’s secret ingredient? Local love. Have a slice. Have a whole pie. Visit Gavin and Grammy at 117 N Main Street in Downtown Harrisburg, Arkansas.

