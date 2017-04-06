Flash Mob erupts at A-State

People were pausing for a second look at Arkansas State University on Thursday.

Students with International Studies surprised fellow students with a flash mob outside the Student Union Center at noon.

Atin Suri, with International Studies, is a sophomore and is majoring in Business Administration at A-State.

Suri said they want all international students to feel at home here.

“We want to show all the different cultures we have here on campus,” Suri said. “We want to show the diversity. And basically, we want the students to feel as if they are at home. They can celebrate their traditional events and be a part of the family.”

Suri said the event was also an opportunity to encourage students to get to know one another.

“We want international students to mingle with the local community to get to know American students,” Suri said. “We also want the American students to get to know about the different international students on campus. The different cultures and different traditions. We have different events. So, hopefully, this will be a success for us and American students to get to know where international students are on campus and where to find us and get to know us better.”

Suri said they rehearsed their performance for a week.

They performed four songs from different countries.

Tarun Chincholi is a graduate student from India.

Chincholi said he hoped people realize the unity that exists at A-State among its students.

“I think ASU has many international students studying here,” Chincholi said. “The message I want to send out is though we’re from different countries we are one family in this university.”

