Arkansas PTA Convention in NEA for first time

The Arkansas Parent Teacher Association Convention was hosted for the first time in Northeast Arkansas at Arkansas State University.

The event kicked off Thursday night and then went right into Friday.

Shelly Anderson, president-elect of Arkansas PTA, said it’s all about the children.

“We are first and foremost advocates for our children,” Anderson said. “Education is at the top of our list. Of course, that includes funding, health, and safety. Anything our kids need to better their lives and to make sure that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

Anderson said the convention is an important opportunity to network and gather information.

“The Arkansas PTA Convention is very important,” Anderson said. “It brings our delegates together to discuss the needs of our kids from all different regions across the state. And then we take that information to the national level, and we talk to them about what’s actually needed in our state. And then we do everything we can to implement it.”

They organized a variety of fun events and informative sessions to bring parents, teachers, administrators and legislators together.

Anderson said they want all the children in Arkansas to have the best chance possible for a bright future.

“We advocate for our kids hard,” Anderson said. “We make sure all their need are met. And of course, we want for every child to reach his or her full potential. That’s what we work hard on. And we’re very excited to have it in the northeast region, right her in Jonesboro. It’s never been here before. So, we’re excited to be able to host that.”

The PTA is celebrating its 120th year.

Around 270 people attended the convention.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android